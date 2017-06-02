Suspect ID'd after 1 dead, 2 other injured in Chesterfield domestic dispute

Police say that one person is dead and two other people were injured after a domestic dispute in Chesterfield on Friday morning.

The person found dead has been identified as 29-year-old Doron Royall. Police say Royall shot a man and a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Police say a call initially came in at 3:40 a.m. for the situation on Silvertree Lane, just off Jeff Davis Highway. Streets were blocked in the 15500 block as neighbors tried to get to work and school this morning. They were ordered to stay in their homes until it was safe.

It was still dark out when the SWAT Team arrived. Neighbors could see officers putting on their gear, including several large firearms.

"You know we don't got anything right?" said neighbor Michael Morris. "It's like crickets around here so 6 o'clock this morning. We heard the boom, that's when I came out and police officers told me to go back in."

That loud boom woke up Morris and other neighbors to find the streets near Silvertree Lane covered with dozens of police cars. Neighbors watch in disbelief as the SWAT team rescues two women from inside the home.

"We don't know what's going on," says Morris. "That house is just quiet, good people. They don't cause any problems."

Then they find out that two of their neighbors have been shot, but the victims survived. The suspect, according to police, is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It's just tragic for everybody," said Morris. "Thankful for the police officers coming out and protecting us."

For now, these neighbors are only doing one thing.

"We're praying that God will give them some type of comfort, and then just make people aware that no matter what community you live in, anything can happen at anytime," said Morris.

Police say five people were inside the home, including a juvenile.

Latest from police: five people total were inside the house, 2 people were shot, the suspect is now dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound — Ashley Monfort (@AshleyMonfort) June 2, 2017

Just heard a loud bang. You can't hear it in the video. pic.twitter.com/kwonSHmP6j — Ashley Monfort (@AshleyMonfort) June 2, 2017

People identifying themselves as family are here behind the yellow tape. Very emotional. Woman says her son is in the house. pic.twitter.com/54AypFCFzw — Ashley Monfort (@AshleyMonfort) June 2, 2017

