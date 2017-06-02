Heavy police presence in Chesterfield neighborhood off Jeff Davi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Heavy police presence in Chesterfield neighborhood off Jeff Davis Highway

(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

There is a heavy police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood on Friday morning following a call that was initially a domestic dispute. 

A call came for the situation in the 2900 block of Tinstree Drive off Jeff Davis Highway around 3 a.m., but police on the scene have not released any additional information. 

NBC12's Ashley Monfort is in the neighborhood and will have updates throughout the morning on 12News Today. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly