Chesterfield police chief to retire

Chesterfield County's police chief is retiring.

Colonel Thierry Dupuis announced Thursday he will step down September 1.

He's been police chief for nearly ten years, but his work in law enforcement goes back 40 years. Most of that time with the Chesterfield police force.

Supervisors will start the process of finding a replacement at their June 28 meeting.

