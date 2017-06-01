Community unites to support family of Special Agent Walter

Friday marks one week since Special Agent Mike Walter was killed. As friends and family prepare to say goodbye this weekend, the community has come together to show Walter's family how much his service is appreciated.

Over the past few days, there has been a uniting of neighbors and strangers creating an unbreakable bond -- one that's even being shaped by children who are inspired to make a difference.

"Here are my two doll houses,” said 7-year-old McKenna Caldwell.

This is what dreams are made of.

"All of this money, we’re going to give it to the family,” she said.

She’s been cleaning out her closet and playroom to hold a yard sale for slain trooper Michael Walter.

"His family feels sad and we want to help them feel better,” Caldwell said.

It’s one of the several efforts underway to honor his memory. At Cabela's, banners are on display for customers to share condolences.

Others took their tributes to the street, literally.

"It says you will be missed Special Agent Michael Walter,” 10-year-old Rensi Bellew said while writing on the road.

With the stroke of chalk, Rensi and her 5-year-old brother Sawyer not only crafted an artistic display - they also set up a lemonade stand at their mother's gym.

"She raised $315 initially and then one of the members of the gym said they would match that, and we agreed to match that. So the initial donation was about $1,200,” said their father, Jody Bellew.

Donors kept giving until the lemonade fundraiser resulted in a $5,000 collection for Walter's family.

"The idea that you can start by just planting a small seed, and sometimes, that can grow into something really nice and really special where you can really make a difference,” Bellew said.

"They need time to just not worry about anything else but just focus on him,” Caldwell added.

"This was a senseless tragedy that happened, and we have got to as parents raise this generation, just like McKenna who is a complete stranger. We need to raise this generation to make a change,” said Shawn Burrow, who donated to the yard sale.

"When I heard about him, my heart was broken,” Caldwell said.

Neither family knows or have any connection to the Walter family.

It's simply the beauty of the human spirit rising to say "we care."

