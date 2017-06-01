Pregnant woman to be moved into new apartment after falling off balcony

A pregnant woman who fell from a broken balcony at Essex Village in eastern Henrico will be moved into a new first-floor apartment on Friday, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

She was sent to the hospital after falling from a balcony on the second floor after the railing snapped in half. This happened around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 in the 200 block of Engleside Drive.

After recovering in the hospital, she was temporarily moved to a hotel.

HUD officials say PK Management will help her make the move Friday morning into her new 3-bedroom apartment within the Essex Village complex.

"Please know that we take the issues raised about the complex very seriously, and are taking the appropriate steps to ensure the families at Essex Village have housing that is decent, safe, sanitary and in good repair," said HUD spokesperson Lisa Wolfe.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12