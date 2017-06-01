HUD releases assessment on what needs to be done at Essex Village

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its assessment of what needs to be done at Essex Village and what is underway to fix problems at the apartment complex.

HUD officials went over the list with Henrico County officials and Congressman Donald McEachin, and the report-out included:

Owner and agent are making efforts to improve the property;

Management is investigating a more controlled access to the property and has initiated a one-way entrance/exit during the evening hours;

Security coverage has been increased; Essex is now setup on a 16-hour day security utilizing two off-duty Henrico Police Officers per shift;

Trash pick-up has been increased;

Extermination contract has been switched to Terminix for mice, rodents and bedbugs (if reported); quarterly treatment scheduled;

Per HUD guidelines as a follow-up to the failed REAC score, the owner/manager conducted a 100 %-unit inspection; the inspection has been completed and work is underway to correct the deficiencies;

Owner walked through the site and has ordered: asphalt resealed and parking lot restriped by June 1 landscaping upgrades will continue; playground equipment has been repainted and new additions added; unused basketball court area has been redefined and is being transformed to become a new fenced in ‘tot’ lot;

Siding has been repaired and power-washed;

Owner set aside funds for $500,000 to have three buildings re-sided to begin in 30 to 45 days (confirmed on May 25);

Contract is being sought to investigate (camera/engineering study) of the sewer issues; Dillon Plumbing has been contracted to be completed this week

Back in March, Henrico Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Colonel Douglas Middleton said Essex Village is the "worst of the worst in the county."

Congressman Donald McEachin issued a statement regarding the living conditions at Essex Village back in April:

No family deserves to live in conditions such as the one documented at Essex Village. All individuals – no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or sexual orientation – should be treated fairly and have safe and clean shelter. The property managers must address these unhealthy conditions immediately. The families who call this community home, should be able to rest easy in a safe environment after a long day at work and school, not worry about the living conditions.

HUD officials say they are reviewing the Compliance, Disposition and Enforcement Plan submitted by PK Management last Friday.

"Per HUD guidelines, the Plan defines a specified timetable for correcting all deficiencies noted by the REAC Inspection and the 100%-unit inspection conducted by the property management company," said HUD spokesperson Lisa Wolfe. "We are also in the process of scheduling a REAC Re-inspection."

PK Management is responsible for Essex Village and receives federal HUD funds to maintain the property.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12