Senior alert issued for missing VA man; police believe he may be in danger

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for a missing man out of Sussex County, and they fear his physical safety may be in danger.

William Frierson, 80, of Wakefield, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Wednesday, May 31.

Police say he is driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ that is silver in color and has Virginia license plate WUH-7926.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's Department at 434-246-5000.

