Missing VA man found safe

Virginia State Police has canceled a senior alert for a missing man out of Sussex County after he was found safe.

Police issued the alert for 80-year-old William Frierson, 80, of Wakefield, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, after he went missing on Wednesday. Police feared his physical safety was in danger, but on Friday, police say Frierson was located and is safe.

