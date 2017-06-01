Missing VA man found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing VA man found safe

Source: Virginia State Police Source: Virginia State Police
William Frierson's vehicle (Source: Virginia State Police) William Frierson's vehicle (Source: Virginia State Police)
Another photo of William Frierson (Source: Virginia State Police) Another photo of William Frierson (Source: Virginia State Police)
SUSSEX, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police has canceled a senior alert for a missing man out of Sussex County after he was found safe.

Police issued the alert for 80-year-old William Frierson, 80, of Wakefield, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, after he went missing on Wednesday. Police feared his physical safety was in danger, but on Friday, police say Frierson was located and is safe.

