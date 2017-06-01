Mayor Stoney: Former fire chief to serve as Richmond's new Chief of Fire

Mayor Levar Stoney announced that former Deputy Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter will serve as Richmond's 21st Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.

He will be succeeding Interim Richmond Fire Chief David I. Daniels, who joined the department in 2015 as a deputy chief and served as the city's top firefighter for the last four months, Mayor Stoney's Office said in a press release.

Carter is from Richmond and joined the fire department in 1987. He rose through the ranks, serving as company lieutenant, captain, deputy fire marshal, and battalion chief. He was appointed to deputy fire chief in 2009.

He started his career as a volunteer firefighter for Henrico in 1983 and started working as a professional firefighter in Petersburg in 1986.

In his spare time, Carter serves as a member of Virginia's National Guard and leads educational sessions for area Boy Scout troops.

