Search warrant: Driver observed scuffle, suspect holding gun to VSP special agent's head

Court documents reveal that the driver observed a scuffle and saw Ball hold a gun to Walter's head.

A search warrant has revealed new information after a Virginia State Police special agent was shot and killed last week.

According to the documents, a detective interviewed the driver of the vehicle that Travis Ball was in when Special Agent Michael Walter was shot.

The document reveals that the driver "observed a scuffle between Ball and the special agent. [The driver] then noticed a gun in Ball's hand near the agent's head. [The driver] heard a gun shot and noticed the agent was down."

The documents reveal that Ball had identification listing a nearby apartment as his place of residence. The RRHA confirms that a woman who was staying at the address is now being evicted for allowing Ball to stay there.

Jasmine Turner is working to get more information for NBC12 News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12