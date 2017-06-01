Richmond driver on overgrown intersection: 'It's like a game of chicken'

A viewer reached out to 12 On Your Side after having trouble seeing over high grass near an exit ramp in Richmond, causing a safety hazard. Jim Cheek says the island near the Chippenham Parkway exit ramp leading to Jahnke Road is very overgrown, blocking driver vision.

The grass measured three to four feet high. Cheek says he had difficulty seeing over this grass when making left turns. He says drivers often inch out, creating a dangerous hazard. Cheek says he's also seen multiple accidents recently.

"The grass is so high that you can't see the oncoming traffic,” said Cheek. "You kind of have to play chicken and see what's happening to go across."

We reached out to VDOT, which oversees that shoulder. Crews were immediately dispatched to cut the grass.

"Pulling up here today and seeing it being cut right now, I mean, that's very effective. We really appreciate it," continued Cheek.

A VDOT spokesperson says drivers are encouraged to report any issues 24/7 through VDOT's report a problem page or by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD.

Cheek says he'll surely do that in the future, but initially, he says he wasn't sure who to call except 12 On Your Side.

"I know where to call if I have a problem -- NBC12," added Cheek.

