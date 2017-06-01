Suspect identified after 7-year-old hit by car

Richmond police have released the name of the man who they say was involved in hitting a child with a car on Monday night.

Officers charged the suspect, Quante D. Pollard, 20, of Richmond, with felony hit and run and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Investigators say a 7-year-old was hit on the 1900 block of Idlewood Avenue around 7:40 p.m. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries.

RELATED STORY:

Police arrest driver after 7-year-old is hit by car

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12