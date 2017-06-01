RRHA kicks out woman who housed suspected shooter of VSP special agent

A woman is being evicted by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) after she admitted to harboring a fugitive - the man suspected in the shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent.

According to the RRHA, the woman came forward, saying she allowed Travis Ball to stay in her home, even though he is not on the lease. The address for a warrant on Ball was listed as her apartment in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

RRHA says Ball was also on their ban list, but they did not specify the reason.

Ball is accused of killing Special Agent Michael T. Walter. He also has a criminal history, including being found guilty of obstructing justice and assault and battery in 2014.

Ball was wanted for allegedly attacking a 14-year-old girl at the time of the deadly shooting. According to police, Walter and a Richmond Police officer approached a vehicle they observed pulled up to a curb during a city-state partnership. As the officer was talking to the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Police say within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball was running from the car on foot. He was later captured in Northumberland.

