Students, staff evacuated due to threat at Freeman HS

Henrico Public Schools officials say students and staff are being moved to the football field while they investigate a threat at Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday morning.

"Notes of a threatening nature were found in several bathrooms," a school official said.

Henrico Schools sent this information to parents through emails, calls and social media posts:

Today, in school bathrooms, we discovered multiple notes of a threatening nature. We are working with Henrico Police to investigate the situation, and as a precaution, we will be safely moving all students and staff members to the football field until the situation is resolved. There is no need to respond to the school at this time. We’ll update you again throughout the morning as we gather more information.

