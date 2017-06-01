Classes resume after students, staff evacuated due to threat at Freeman HS

Henrico Public Schools officials say students and staff have returned to class after evacuating Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday morning.

The students were moved to the football field while police investigated.

"Notes of a threatening nature were found in several bathrooms," a school official said.

Henrico Schools sent this information to parents through emails, calls and social media posts:

Today, in school bathrooms, we discovered multiple notes of a threatening nature. We are working with Henrico Police to investigate the situation, and as a precaution, we will be safely moving all students and staff members to the football field until the situation is resolved. There is no need to respond to the school at this time. We’ll update you again throughout the morning as we gather more information.

After the investigation, school officials say students returned to the school and classes resumed.

"We are rearranging the lunch schedule to make sure that students have a chance to eat. Otherwise, dismissal is expected at the normal time," said school spokesperson Andy Jenks. "We’d like to commend the way our students and staff handled today’s events, including those folks who stopped by with water to help keep everyone hydrated."

