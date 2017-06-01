2 unclaimed winning $1M raffle tickets bought in Va. about to expire

The Virginia Lottery says two $1 million winning tickets sold for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on New Year’s Day are about to expire.

One of the tickets was sold in Richmond, at the 7-Eleven in the 4600 block of West Broad Street. The other ticket was sold at a Speedway in the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg.

The unclaimed $1,000,000 tickets will be worth $0.00 at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Three winning tickets were drawn on New Year’s Day. The third ticket was claimed by winners in Bristow.

If the tickets go unclaimed, the prize money will go to the state Literary Fund, which is used for educational purposes such as upgrading technology in schools and teacher retirement funding.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12