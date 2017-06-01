Henrico speller falls short of winning national spelling bee

Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- fell short of becoming the winner in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He made it to the Top 6 before misspelling saussurite, meaning a "tough compact mineral."

This was his fourth year in a row competing, and he was a finalist in last year's spelling bee.

#speller143 8th grader Tejas Muthusamy (VA) spelled the word saussurite (tough compact mineral) incorrectly #spellingbee #A in BeePlayAlong — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017

With four years of Bees and multiple Finals appearances, #Speller143 Tejas Muthusamy concludes his Bee career. You did well. #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017

