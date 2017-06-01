Henrico speller falls short of winning national spelling bee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico speller falls short of winning national spelling bee

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- fell short of becoming the winner in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He made it to the Top 6 before misspelling saussurite, meaning a "tough compact mineral."  

This was his fourth year in a row competing, and he was a finalist in last year's spelling bee.

