Henrico speller falls short of winning national spelling bee

Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- fell short of becoming the winner in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- fell short of becoming the winner in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
A pregnant woman who fell from a broken balcony at Essex Village in eastern Henrico will be moved into a new first-floor apartment on Friday, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.More >>
A pregnant woman who fell from a broken balcony at Essex Village in eastern Henrico will be moved into a new first-floor apartment on Friday, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.More >>
Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its assessment of what needs to be done at Essex Village and what is underway to fix problems at the apartment complex.More >>
Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its assessment of what needs to be done at Essex Village and what is underway to fix problems at the apartment complex.More >>
Henrico Public Schools officials say students and staff have returned to class after evacuating Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday morning.More >>
Henrico Public Schools officials say students and staff have returned to class after evacuating Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday morning.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>