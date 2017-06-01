A-W-E-S-O-M-E: Henrico speller advances to finals of national bee

For the fourth year in a row, Henrico's Tejas Muthusamy -- an eighth grader at Moody Middle School -- is in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The first part of the finals gets underway at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

If Muthusamy makes it through, he'll be in the finals that air on ESPN on Thursday night. He was also a finalist last year.

Congratulations to all of our spellers on a fantastic day. Our 40 finalists have been set! Visit spellingbee.c… https://t.co/S3bhe7StZU pic.twitter.com/gKHx5yisQw — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 1, 2017

