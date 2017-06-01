What's driving you crazy: 288 backups

One of the top complaints since Candice Smith started her "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment on 12News Today is backups on Route 288 during rush hour.

Many drivers complain about the stretch of 288 by West Creek and Capital One.

VDOT says that studies are being conducted this year to see what can be done to ease the traffic in this area, but there are currently no projects being planned.

If you want to submit an idea for "What's Driving You Crazy?" head over to Candice Smith's Facebook page.

