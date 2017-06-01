Richmond man wakes up to see car flipped in yard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond man wakes up to see car flipped in yard

When police arrived, the driver was no where to be found. (Source: NBC12) When police arrived, the driver was no where to be found. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A Southside Richmond resident says he was awoken by what he thought was thunder, but when he looked outside, he saw a car flipped in his yard. 

The Richmond Police Department says no one was inside the vehicle when they arrived to the scene around 5:15 a.m. 

Police have no information on who was behind the wheel or if the car was stolen. 

