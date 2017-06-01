Richmond man wakes up to see car flipped in yard

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Southside Richmond resident says he was awoken by what he thought was thunder, but when he looked outside, he saw a car flipped in his yard.
Richmond police are conducting a death investigation in Whitcomb Court after a man was found dead in a home.
A vigil is being held Monday evening for fallen Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.
If you like cats and you like coffee, you are going to be ecstatic to find out the first cat café has opened in Richmond.
