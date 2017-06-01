Speed limit lowered on portion of Chester Road

A portion of Chester Road now has a speed limit of 45 mph instead of 55 mph. (Source: NBC12)

The speed limit on Chester Road near Centralia Road has been lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph.

The change comes after VDOT conducted a study and worked with police and county leaders before deciding to lower the speed limit.

The area impacted by the change is from the area of Wood Dale Road to the four-lane section approaching Centralia Road.

