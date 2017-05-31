Death investigation underway in Richmond after man found dead in home

Richmond police are conducting a death investigation in Whitcomb Court after a man was found dead in a home.

The call came in at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday for a person shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man that was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they have also identified a possible second shooting victim. The relationship between the two victims is unclear at this point.

The second victim was driven to a nearby hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police will release the man's identity once they notify his family.

The investigation is ongoing.

