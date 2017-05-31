Chesterfield family to hold yard sale to raise money for Special Agent Walter's family

A Chesterfield family hopes they can help the family of Special Agent Walter.

Laura Horton and her daughter McKenna will be holding a yard sale at their home Thursday afternoon. They say every penny they raise will go to Special Agent Walter's family.

Laura says when her daughter found out what happened, she wanted to do something to help.

"She often asks, 'Why?' And I can't answer that because I can't figure it out myself why somebody would do that," Laura said as she was setting up the yard sale.

In addition to putting items up for sale, they'll also have a rock painting station set up, so people can paint a rock and leave it at the state police memorial.

The yard sale starts at 4 p.m. at 7843 Halyard Terrace in Chesterfield.

