Community gathers for vigil honoring Special Agent Walter

Members of the community and law enforcement gathered at Virginia State Police headquarters in Chesterfield on Wednesday to honor Special Agent Michael T. Walter.

Special Agent Walter died Saturday morning after he was shot on Redd Street in Mosby Court Friday night.

"We will never forget him. His legacy will live on forever," said the Richmond police officer, who was with Walter the night he was shot. "The only reason I am here right now is because Mike is the one who took that shot and not me."

A sea of people embracing one another and standing in solidarity was evidence of the impact the 19-year veteran had on the community.

