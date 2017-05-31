Community gathers for vigil honoring Special Agent Walter

Members of the community and law enforcement gathered at Virginia State Police headquarters in Chesterfield on Wednesday to honor Special Agent Michael T. Walter.More >>
Members of the community and law enforcement gathered at Virginia State Police headquarters in Chesterfield on Wednesday to honor Special Agent Michael T. Walter.More >>
Chesterfield police conducted a warrant service on Wednesday for a wanted suspect connected with an attempted robbery.More >>
Chesterfield police conducted a warrant service on Wednesday for a wanted suspect connected with an attempted robbery.More >>
Chesterfield Police have arrested and charged a man, who they say sexually assaulted and produced child pornography involving a girl related to him.More >>
Chesterfield Police have arrested and charged a man, who they say sexually assaulted and produced child pornography involving a girl related to him.More >>
Construction is underway for a new school in Chesterfield, which will be the first of four new facilities.More >>
Construction is underway for a new school in Chesterfield, which will be the first of four new facilities.More >>
Some Chesterfield high school students got a chance to return to their elementary school alma mater, dressed in their caps and gowns.More >>
Some Chesterfield high school students got a chance to return to their elementary school alma mater, dressed in their caps and gowns.More >>