VA police search for man using 'movie money' to make change

Fredericksburg police are searching for a man involved in using "movie money" and passing it off as a $100 bill to make change.

Officers say a Wawa manager reported a man entered the store, located at 2930 Plank Road, and asked an employee to make change for a $100. After the transaction, the cashier realized the $100 bill was "movie money."

This happened on Saturday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is about 5-feet to 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 20 to 28 years old. Officers say he was with a woman with red hair.

Anyone who can identify either person is asked to call police at 540-373-3122.

