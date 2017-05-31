RESTAURANT REPORT: Personal food stored in ice for drinks

Two restaurants had high numbers of violations in this Restaurant Report, including storing a bag of personal food in the ice used for your drinks. Both had problems with employees not monitoring food temperatures.

InChesterfield, Lee's Buffet at 6443 Centralia Road had six priority violations, four priority foundation, and seven core violations. Nine were repeated problems from previous inspections. The inspector wrote that a bag of personal food was stored inside ice to be used for customer drinks.

The inspector wrote that single use gloves had been saved that were visibly soiled, and an employee put them back on to make sushi. Gloves are not supposed to be re-used because they can spread bacteria.

Five violations were corrected during the inspection. When the inspector returned three days later, Lee's Buffet still had six problems that needed to be fixed, including making sure staff were tracking food temperatures and how long food, like sushi rice, sits out. We left a message for the manager, but haven't heard back.

Up next, Nisa Thai Cuisine at 118 South Belvidere Street in Richmond had six priority violations, plus four priority foundation, and ten core violations. The report says the employees were not monitoring food temperatures, that lettuce, pork, and chicken were not being kept cold enough, and equipment, floors, walls, and ceilings needed cleaning throughout the facility. Most violations were corrected during the inspection.

