Freshman guard Samir Doughty to transfer from VCU

VCU Athletics announced that freshman guard Samir Doughty will transfer from the men's basketball team, effective immediately.

“We have discussed Samir’s future with him and decided together that it is best that he transfer from our program. We wish him well in his basketball career and future endeavors,” said Mike Rhoades, VCU Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

The university will not release any more information regarding his transfer due to federal privacy laws.

