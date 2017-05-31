Neighborhood Health Watch: Stroke awareness prevention and treatment

In this week's Neighborhood Health Watch, we discussed stroke awareness and how to end a stroke before it happens. Strokes kill 133,000 people every year.

Strokes are the leading cause of serious, long-term disability. However, there's good news here. Most strokes are preventable and those that do

happen are usually treatable. It's a matter of knowing what to do.

The acronym F.A.S.T. is an easy way to remember and recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke.

Dr. Alan Schulman with Henrico Doctors Hospital explains the acronym and says the "F" stands for facial droop or weakness in the face. "A" is for arm weakness, which is very common, and "S" is for some type of speech disturbance, either slurred speech or somebody having difficulty understanding language.

The "T" is for time because stroke is an emergency. Time to call 9-1-1.

Dr. Schulman revealed the common mistake people tend to make when they are having a stroke or if they are in the presence of someone who is having a stroke.

"I think one of the hardest things about stroke is you typically do not have pain like you have for a heart attack. And so often people might feel like there is not a real problem or maybe they woke up and they slept funny on their arm and delay it. So, the important thing is to be aware of the symptoms of stroke and to take action quickly."

Risk factors for stroke that we can control with life style changes and medication include high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea and high cholesterol.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12