Richmond police investigate cell video showing officer drawing gun on car

Richmond police are investigating after a cell phone video taken by a passerby, has trended locally on social media. The video, with more than 11,000 views, shows a Richmond police officer appearing to draw a gun on a car in Shockoe Bottom, through a passenger window.

The officer then withdraws his weapon and puts the gun in his holster. The car drives off without incident.

Viewers reached out to NBC12, asking what happened during the incident outside the Canal Club, early Sunday morning.

This has stirred some conversation about what went on during this stop.

Richmond police released this statement to the media:

A Richmond Police Department officer was working crowd and traffic control early Sunday morning in Shockoe Bottom when he observed what he believed (was) a deadly threat, a weapon inside a passing vehicle. The officer drew his service weapon and instructed the driver to better secure his weapon, which he did. The officer then holstered his weapon. The vehicle drove away. The incident is under review and investigation by the Department.

It is legal in Virginia to “open-carry” a weapon inside a vehicle. However, it must be clearly visible.

The man driving the vehicle, Autry Morgan, 26, says he had a gun in his lap, not holding it in his hands. Morgan says the officer approached him with a gun drawn, aiming it at him through the car. Morgan says he put his hands up, as the officer repeatedly told him to “put it down.” He says the officer then said, “I could kill you right here.”

Morgan says he put the gun on the passenger-side floor of the vehicle. He says the officer said, “Get the (expletive) out of here.” Morgan says he was racially profiled and intends on filing a complaint with Richmond police.

NBC12 is investigating all sides of this developing story and will report any updates.

