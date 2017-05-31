Chesterfield police conduct warrant service for wanted attempted robbery suspect

Chesterfield police conducted a warrant service on Wednesday for a wanted suspect connected with an attempted robbery.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Rock Road and Belt Boulevard in Richmond. When they stopped his car, officers said there was "a little bit of negotiation going on with him."

Richmond police assisted with the incident, and there were several police cars on the scene.

Chesterfield police said the suspect, identified as Ryan Edmonds, eventually apologized when they took him into custody.

The attempted robbery happened on May 22 at 1:32 p.m. at The Marketplace, located at 6811 Walmsley Boulevard in Chesterfield.

