Woman arrested for Henrico larceny

A woman was arrested and charged for a larceny that happened at a store in Henrico.More >>
A woman was arrested and charged for a larceny that happened at a store in Henrico.More >>
Henrico police arrested two people after finding an advertisement for "sexual services" on an online forum in exchange for money.More >>
Henrico police arrested two people after finding an advertisement for "sexual services" on an online forum in exchange for money.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
Henrico Police say that woman has received treatment after being bitten on the leg by a fox.More >>
Henrico Police say that woman has received treatment after being bitten on the leg by a fox.More >>
Sydney and Karen from Sandston reached out to Candice Smith wanting to know why some sections of Route 60 have been paved, but other parts in eastern Henrico still have several potholes and patchy bumps.More >>
Sydney and Karen from Sandston reached out to Candice Smith wanting to know why some sections of Route 60 have been paved, but other parts in eastern Henrico still have several potholes and patchy bumps.More >>