Woman arrested for Henrico larceny

A woman was arrested and charged for a larceny that happened at a store in Henrico.

On May 24, police responded to a store in the 9000 block of Staples Mill Road for a larceny that happened earlier.

The store's loss prevention team said a man and a woman had been stealing items from different store locations across the county.

Officers conducted an investigation and identified Kristyna Kathleen Luck as the woman involved.

She was charged with eight counts of grand larceny, four counts of larceny with intent to sell, and one count of petit larceny (3rd or subsequent offense).

