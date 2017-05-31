Special Agent Walter helped deaf wrestler by creating coaching sign language

They poured in by the dozens. The young men and families of young men forever changed by the world Special Agent Mike Walter did in their community.

The husband and father of three was more of a father to hundreds in Powhatan. The children who wrestled for him said he looked after each of them as his own. “Through my mind, I was like, 'This couldn't be happening to Coach Mike,' " one of the young kids told NBC12.

"He is reinforcing what parents want their kids to grow up like he is reinforcing the value systems that we hold dear producing, ultimately, I think at the end of the line -- good characters and fine adults," Rob McMillin told NBC12. McMillin knows as well as anyone, his son wrestled for S.A. Walter.

His son, JD, said, "He didn't feel sorry. Most people felt sorry for me." People felt sorry for him because JD McMillin is legally deaf.

Special Agent Walter’s response when he learned about JD’s condition? JD recalled he said, "Alright, cool.

JD says Special Agent Walter groomed him to wrestle like any other kid -- and the way he did that, brings JD's father to tears. "Mike took him under his wing. Devoted the time and effort's to come up with their own sign language and made him just a tremendous wrestler," McMillin said.

"He didn't see that. He said 'Oh, he's deaf. Well, I'm going to make him the best no matter what,' " JD recalled.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12