Henrico police: 2 arrested for 'sexual services' advertisement

Henrico police arrested two people after finding an advertisement for "sexual services" on an online forum in exchange for money.

When officers called the number listed on the advertisement, they were directed to the 7300 block of West Broad Street. That's where officers found Kizzi Anicia Briceus and Sheba Nakeda Flood.

After further investigation, police charged Briceus with two counts of keeping a bawdy place and one count each of commercial sex trafficking, using a vehicle to promote prostitution, and possession of marijuana.

Flood was charged with two counts of keeping a bawdy place and possession of marijuana.

Police currently do not have photos of these suspects.

