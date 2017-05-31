Construction begins on new Chesterfield school

Construction is underway for a new school in Chesterfield, which will be the first of four new facilities.

On Wednesday, school officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Beulah Elementary school on the edge of the construction site located at 5441 Beulah Road. Officials believe the new location will make the school more centrally located in its student attendance zone.

The district pointed out that the current property is too small for the new prototype elementary school and lacks adequate parking. It will also allow construction to begin without disrupting classes throughout the next school year.

The school district hopes the facility will open for students in fall 2018.

"Six months after that, we'll open the Enon replacement. And then six months after that, Old Hundred and then Matoaca," explained Superintendent Dr. Lane.

Built nearly 90 years ago, the district determined Beulah was past repairs. It has had ten additions and renovations, including the addition of a cafeteria, library, and classrooms. The new school will host a media room and an operable wall between the cafeteria and gymnasium to allow an open space for assemblies.

Officials on-site called it a 'labor of love' and that the new learning environment shows Chesterfield's commitment to being progressive when it comes to education.

"Beulah is really a gem of Chesterfield County. The school has always performed at the top of Chesterfield's expectations, we expect that to continue no matter where the school is located," expressed John Erbach, the School Board Vice Chair.

Work on the replacement for Enon Elementary will start later this summer. A replacement Matoaca Elementary and the new Old Hundred Elementary are also slated for construction.

