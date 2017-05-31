Construction begins on new Chesterfield school

Construction is underway for a new school in Chesterfield, which will be the first of four new facilities.More >>
Construction is underway for a new school in Chesterfield, which will be the first of four new facilities.More >>
Chesterfield Police have arrested and charged a man, who they say sexually assaulted and produced child pornography involving a girl related to him.More >>
Chesterfield Police have arrested and charged a man, who they say sexually assaulted and produced child pornography involving a girl related to him.More >>
Some Chesterfield high school students got a chance to return to their elementary school alma mater, dressed in their caps and gowns.More >>
Some Chesterfield high school students got a chance to return to their elementary school alma mater, dressed in their caps and gowns.More >>
A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters to honor the life and service of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who lost his life while on duty, Friday.More >>
A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters to honor the life and service of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who lost his life while on duty, Friday.More >>
A replacement for a Chesterfield elementary school will break ground on Wednesday.More >>
A replacement for a Chesterfield elementary school will break ground on Wednesday.More >>