Chesterfield Police: Teacher arrested for making child pornography

Chesterfield Police have arrested and charged a man, who they say sexually assaulted and produced child pornography involving a girl related to him. This happened over a period of several years, according to police.

David P. Kielbowick Jr., 53, a science teacher at James River High School and an assistant coach for the school's crew team, was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with rape, two counts or object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, and three counts of producing child pornography.

Police received a report on May 25 that school employees found inappropriate photos in a book belonging to Kielbowick. Through the investigation, police determined that Kielbowick had sexually assaulted a girl related to him and produced child pornography involving the girl.

Chesterfield County Public Schools released a response:

These are very serious charges. The employee has been removed from and is not currently working in our schools. The school division continues to work with Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation.

Officers say they currently are not aware of any other victims in this case.

Kielbowick, of Chesterfield, is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

