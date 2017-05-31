2 Payless ShoeSource stores in Central VA set to close sometime this year

Payless is closing 400 stores across the U.S. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Two Payless ShoeSource stores in Central Virginia will be set to close sometime this year, according to USA Today.

This will be the second round of store closures after the company for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in April.

The two stores that will close are located at:

Virginia Center Commons

Chippenham Forest Square

In the first round of closures, the company closed about 400 stores, including 378 in the U.S.

The company has since asked a federal bankruptcy judge to let it close up to 408 more stores, including two in Central Virginia.

