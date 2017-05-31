Parents keep children home from Woodville Elementary after bed bug scare

Concerned parents are reaching out to 12 On Your Side after they say school officials didn’t promptly notify them that Woodville Elementary School was being treated for bed bugs.

NBC12 spoke to parents who have kept their children home since last week. They are concerned over the scope of the problem and their children possibly bringing the bed bugs home.

A Richmond Public Schools representative confirms that there was an isolated case of bed bugs at the school last week; however, parents were not notified until the issue was resolved, according to the spokesperson.

School officials say that bed bugs are not considered a health issue, but rather an environmental nuisance instead. They say a student found to have bed bugs cannot be removed from school, since it is not considered a health issue. School reps also say they aim to work with families and the community in order to help us eliminate the problem.

