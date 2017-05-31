Police: 7 killed in Va. highway traffic crashes over holiday weekend

State Police say seven people were killed on highways in Virginia over the holiday weekend. This number is down from eight deaths over the same period in 2016.

"The number of traffic deaths on Virginia’s roadways continues to decrease, down 50 percent since 2015; However, even one fatality is too many, especially when taking basic safety precautions can save a life," said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

According to police, the fatal crashes happened in Christiansburg, Norfolk, Augusta, Bedford, Carroll and Rockingham. Two people died in a head-on collision in Rockingham on Sunday.

Four of the fatal crashes involved motorcycles - two of the victims were not wearing helmets.

State Police responded to a total of 652 crashes over the four-day period.

