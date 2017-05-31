PHOTOS: Chesterfield elementary students cheer on high school graduates

Some Chesterfield high school students got a chance to return to their elementary school alma mater, dressed in their caps and gowns.More >>
Some Chesterfield high school students got a chance to return to their elementary school alma mater, dressed in their caps and gowns.More >>
A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters to honor the life and service of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who lost his life while on duty, Friday.More >>
A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters to honor the life and service of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who lost his life while on duty, Friday.More >>
A replacement for a Chesterfield elementary school will break ground on Wednesday.More >>
A replacement for a Chesterfield elementary school will break ground on Wednesday.More >>
Chesterfield police confirmed on Tuesday that a man passed away after a crash earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield police confirmed on Tuesday that a man passed away after a crash earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged a man who was found seriously injured outside of a Days Inn with the murder of his wife.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged a man who was found seriously injured outside of a Days Inn with the murder of his wife.More >>