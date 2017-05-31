Friday is National Donut Day

Friday, June 2, is National Donut Day, and several area donut shops are offering deals.

Country Style Donuts is offering a free small coffee or donut with any purchase at both locations.

4300 Williamsburg Road

8902 West Broad Street

Dunkin' Donuts customers can get a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink, while supplies last. The offer is good all day.

Sweet Shop Donuts in Powhatan will be offering a free classic glazed donut with any purchase, and the offer is good all day. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and they are located at 1800 South Creek One.

Sugar Shack Donuts will be offering a free house donut.

Duck Donuts will be offering a free donut with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be giving away a free donut to every customer at their U.S. and Canadian stores.

