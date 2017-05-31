Petersburg shooting victim dies overnight

Petersburg Police say a shooting victim was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night, where he died a few hours later.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Rome Street. Police are speaking to witnesses to determine the motive in the shooting.

Police are notifying next of kin before releasing the victim's identification. No word on any suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

