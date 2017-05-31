Rabid fox bites woman in Henrico

Henrico Police say that woman has received treatment after being bitten on the leg by a fox.

The attack happened on Friday in the 3800 block of Vawter Avenue. A responding officer caught the fox, which was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing. The fox tested positive for rabies.

Henrico says this is the first confirmed rabies case for the county in 2017.

To report abnormal wildlife behavior, call the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12