What's driving you crazy: why are patchy bumps on Route 60 in Henrico?

In a new 12News Today morning segment -- "What's Driving You Crazy?" -- Sydney and Karen from Sandston reached out to Candice Smith wanting to know why some sections of Route 60 have been paved, but other parts in eastern Henrico still have several potholes and patchy bumps.

Candice reached out to VDOT, who says a full pavement replacement project is being planned on westbound Route 60 between I-295 and Whiteside Road.

The project is going to start this July and should wrap up in October. There will be detours once crews begin the paving project.

