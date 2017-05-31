Suspect pulls out taser in robbery outside Henrico Sheetz

The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.More >>
Henrico Police need your help to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Walmart Parking lot on Saturday.More >>
Henrico Police need your help to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Walmart Parking lot on Saturday.More >>
Henrico Police and Fire crews were called to a medical emergency on Thursday, and they found several chemicals that caused concern.More >>
Henrico Police and Fire crews were called to a medical emergency on Thursday, and they found several chemicals that caused concern.More >>
A pregnant woman fell from her second story apartment balcony at Essex Village on Thursday morning.More >>
A pregnant woman fell from her second story apartment balcony at Essex Village on Thursday morning.More >>
A Henrico middle school student was sent to the hospital on Thursday after being exposed to pepper spray.More >>
A Henrico middle school student was sent to the hospital on Thursday after being exposed to pepper spray.More >>