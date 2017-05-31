Suspect pulls out taser in robbery outside Henrico Sheetz

A robbery happened outside the Sheetz at Broad and Glenside early Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a man outside the Sheetz at the corner of Broad Street and Glenside Drive.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a taster during the robbery, which was around 12:30 a.m.

The victim says the suspect did not actually use the taser.

The victim says the suspects took his wallet with cash inside.

Police say one of the suspects drove away in a white van and the other fled on foot.

The suspects are described as an older black man and a younger Hispanic male.

If you have any information about this incident, call police right away.

