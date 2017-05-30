Officials search for hit-and-run suspect who damaged Louisa dock

Game and Inland Fisheries is asking for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who damaged a dock on Memorial Day.

Officers say around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Louisa residents heard what sounded like a boat accident down on Lake Anna.

Later in the day, neighbors noticed damage to a dock. Officials say it appears it was struck by a vessel. The owner of the dock says this is the second time this has happened.

Game and Inland Fisheries is now trying to locate the person responsible.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-237-5712.

