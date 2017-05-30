12 On Your Side helps woman whose wages were garnished

Another 12 On Your Side resolution came just in time to avoid hardship for a Chesterfield family.

The city of Petersburg placed a lien on Melissa Smith's pay check over personal property taxes. It was a mistake.

Melissa turned to NBC12 and now $600 taken out of her paycheck this week will be returned immediately. We were able to do in just a couple hours what Melissa tried but couldn't do for months.

We reached out to the right person in the Commissioner of Revenue Office. That person not only listened to the problem, but they were able to track it down and notify all other offices to lift the lien.

Melissa is happy and relieved.

"I think a little persuasion, a little nudge from Channel 12 definitely got this to happen quicker than the times that I called," Melissa said.

Before we got involved, she feared the worst for her family because $600 taken out of her paycheck would mean hard times.

"It makes it where you are not going to make rent this month, and you’re going to be scrimping to feed your children," Melissa said.

You may remember Petersburg aggressively pursued collection of delinquent personal property taxes publishing the names of all individuals and businesses who owe the city money.

"I'm like, 'I don't owe you guys money, and now I find out my name was in the newspaper looking like I owed you guys money,' " Melissa said.

Melissa says she tried for months to prove to Petersburg that she is a Chesterfield resident and has never lived in Petersburg. After numerous calls and documentation, she felt assured collection efforts would stop and the threat of a lien on her paycheck would be cleared up.

“I almost just think that they are too overwhelmed to even deal with anything. Myself [sic] and many other people are becoming the victims of what is going on down there at city hall in Petersburg," Melissa said.

NBC12 called the Commissioner of Revenue office and got it cleared up in about 20 minutes, thanks to Brittany Flowers, who works in the office and happens to be running for Commissioner of Revenue.

It was a DMV mistake on the registration for a vehicle Melissa no longer has.

“It had the wrong garage jurisdiction as far as DMV is concerned. So I just had to call the other locality to make sure they text that tax pair for the right amount of time. They faxed me the information that they will pick her up so we were able to take it off. I don't mind helping anybody it was an easy fix it was an honest mistake by DMV and I was just glad I was able to help the taxpayer out,” said the Deputy Four Commissioner.

In the meantime, Melissa says she's happily waiting for the refund.

"It was very quick, so I'm very pleasantly surprised at how quickly I got a response from the city. Very thankful for the response from the city being so prompt."

She still has to pay that amount to Chesterfield.

