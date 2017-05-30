Replacement for Chesterfield elementary school to break ground Wednesday

A replacement for a Chesterfield elementary school will break ground on Wednesday.

The replacement of Beulah Elementary School "was one of 10 school revitalization projects approved by county residents in the 2013 bond referendum, which focused on renovating or replacing older school facilities," the school board said.

The school board approved projects for renovating or replacing seven elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school, as well as building a new elementary school due to overcrowding at Watkins Elementary.

The replacement for Beulah Elementary School will be built at 5441 Beulah Road.

