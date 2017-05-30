Fundraiser to be held for Louisa firefighter battling cancer

The Louisa County Professional Firefighters Association will be holding a fundraiser for one of their own, who is battling cancer.

Sean "Bulldog" Barrett works as a career firefighter in Louisa and is a volunteer firefighter in Kents Store in Fluvanna County. He is battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, June 1, at Halligan Bar & Grill - Short Pump, 2451 Old Brick Road. The event will start at 11 a.m. and will end at closing time.

Funds are being raised right now to help Barrett, especially since his health took a sudden turn following a bone marrow transplant.

"He does have pneumonia in both lungs, so he still has a long road ahead of him, and we need all the prayers we can get."

Click here if you would like to donate money to help Sean and his family.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12