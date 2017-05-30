Vigil to honor Special Agent Michael Walter at State Police headquarters Wednesday

A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters to honor the life and service of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who lost his life while on duty, Friday.

The vigil, “Respect and Remember,” will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Flowers and balloons may be left on Walter’s police vehicle, in his memory. The gathering, organized by Richmond United for Law Enforcement, aims to support Walter’s family, honor his service, and unite the community.

Please contact Richmond United for Law Enforcement with any questions at (804) 909-0038.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12.

